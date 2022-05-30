Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,130 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $75.80 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,254 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,229. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

