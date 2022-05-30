Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 66,916 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 612,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MD stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

