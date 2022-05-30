Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 31 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $360.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.20 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

