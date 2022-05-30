Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $24,012,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 194,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $85.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

