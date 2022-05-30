Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 819,811 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VMware worth $158,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in VMware by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

VMware stock opened at $129.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

