Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.65 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

