Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $149,271,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 672,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510,006 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $43,550,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 392,451 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $94.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

