S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 142,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in S&P Global by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $360.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

