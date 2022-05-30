Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cummins by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

CMI stock opened at $207.97 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.