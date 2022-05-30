McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of McKesson worth $139,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 633.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $334.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.06 and a 200-day moving average of $275.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $174,052.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,334 shares of company stock worth $15,434,314 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

