Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 776,260 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $133,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

