TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after buying an additional 225,519 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth $71,069,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 53,172 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 397,170 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 295,070 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -32.36. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TASK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

