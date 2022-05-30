Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $108.84 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.26%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

