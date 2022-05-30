The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $168,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.