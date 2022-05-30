Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 237,447 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,447 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of PACCAR worth $130,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.67 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.