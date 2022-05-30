Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Paychex worth $132,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Paychex by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 42,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Paychex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Paychex by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,431,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,518 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

