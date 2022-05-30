Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Biogen worth $136,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $206.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.24. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

