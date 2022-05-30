Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $60.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

