Blair William & Co. IL Buys 52,466 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rudius Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 1,075,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $9,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,053,000 after purchasing an additional 164,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 in the last 90 days. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.