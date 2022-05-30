Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.77 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

