Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Aflac worth $154,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Aflac by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3,961.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Aflac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

AFL stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

