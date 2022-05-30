Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 42.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 30.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $86.24 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

