Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $12.63 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.