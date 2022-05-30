Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 126,226 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 126,226 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Ross Stores worth $130,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $87.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

