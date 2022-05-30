Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Microchip Technology worth $150,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.