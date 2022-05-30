Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $132.30 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,721 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Nucor worth $132,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $137.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

