Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 119,778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.54.

Shares of IR opened at $48.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

