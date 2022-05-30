Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,876 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $166,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $448.17 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

