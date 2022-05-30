Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $778,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.95.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.52 and a 200-day moving average of $386.84.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

