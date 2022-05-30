11,279 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

