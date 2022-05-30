Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 183,081 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,079,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $133,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 285.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 780,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 577,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,169,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,007,000 after buying an additional 523,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

