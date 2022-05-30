Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

NYSE WPC opened at $85.15 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

