Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 126,226 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 126,226 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Ross Stores worth $130,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.31 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

