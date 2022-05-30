Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $141,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.20.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $396.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $345.33 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

