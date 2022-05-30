GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $166,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 43.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GDS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GDS by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in GDS by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in GDS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $27.51 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

