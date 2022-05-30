Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB opened at $28.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.