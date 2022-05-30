Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,959 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $138,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,884,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $204.97 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

