Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Cut by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 991 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,916,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

