Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.48.

MEDP opened at $147.37 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

