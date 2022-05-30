Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 180.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 179,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

