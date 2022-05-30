Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.14. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

