Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 70,494 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $18,737,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.05 on Monday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.