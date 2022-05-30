Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,131 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Etsy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.67. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,525 shares of company stock worth $21,504,922 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

