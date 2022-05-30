Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after buying an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $575,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,615,000 after buying an additional 1,195,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

