GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOOF stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

