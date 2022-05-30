Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after buying an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMT stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

