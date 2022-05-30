Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tivity Health worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tivity Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tivity Health by 125.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

