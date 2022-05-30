Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.54% of Ralph Lauren worth $134,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.07.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

