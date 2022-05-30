Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $213,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,450. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.