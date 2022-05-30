Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 199,003 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 743,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,109,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 922,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 331,852 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

